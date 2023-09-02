Tourism minister Wasi Shah meets Mayor of Woking Borough

Foundation stone of first theme park in Skardu will be laid soon: Shah

02 September,2023 11:09 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah met a delegation headed by the Mayor of Woking Borough Council UK, Muhammad Ilyas Raja on Saturday, and discussed the promotion of tourism.

Mayor Muhammad Ilyas Raja appreciated the efforts of Wasi Shah for the promotion of tourism in the country.

Wasi Shah said that there are vast opportunities for foreign investment in the tourism industry in the northern regions. He said that the foundation stone of the first theme park in Skardu will be laid soon.

The Minister of State for Tourism said that all possible measures will be taken to provide better facilities to tourists.

Muhammad Ilyas Raja assured his full cooperation as the Mayor of Woking Borough Surrey UK.