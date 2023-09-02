ECP directs Estab secretary to summon officers from provinces back

Officers having stay of three years in provinces will be repatriated

02 September,2023 07:16 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - In a binding move concerning the bureaucracy, the Election Commission of Pakistan issued a directive for officers serving in the provinces for over three years to be summoned back to the federal government.

The Election Commission sent a letter to the Secretary Establishment Division, instructing the Secretariat Group, OMG, and X-Cadre officers, with the exception of the Police and Pakistan Administrative Service, to promptly report back to the federation.

Moreover, the Election Commission also requested to provide a list of officers within the next three to four days.