FO clarifies reports on Saudi crown prince's visit

Pakistan Pakistan FO clarifies reports on Saudi crown prince's visit

FO clarifies reports on Saudi crown prince’s visit

01 September,2023 11:11 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Foreign Office (FO) has stated that details of a high-level visit from Saudi Arabia will be made public once both sides come to a decision on the matter.

At the weekly press briefing Friday, FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, while offering clarification in reply to a question regarding alleged reports of the postponement of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s possible visit to Pakistan, said no announcement was yet made in this regard.

“There has been no announcement from our side and we have not shared any details of any high-level visit from Saudi Arabia. When such a visit takes place and we have confirmed information and both sides agree to announce the visit we will make an announcement,” she said.

The Saudi crown prince’s visit to Pakistan was scheduled for November last year.

Mohammed Bin Salman had last visited Pakistan in February 2019 during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government. Certain agreements for investment cooperation had been signed then.

The inaugural session of the Saudi-Pak Supreme Coordination Council was also held. The council was formed to put in place a high-level institutional mechanism to fast-track decisions in key areas of bilateral cooperation.