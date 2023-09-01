Maryam to reorganise party in KP

Pakistan Pakistan Maryam to reorganise party in KP

Maryam to reorganise party in KP

01 September,2023 11:29 pm

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz paid a one-day visit to Peshawar.

According to the sources, Maryam Nawaz expressed her indignation over the bad performance in the recent local government elections.

Maryam Nawaz severely criticised the provincial leadership and inquired from the eminence why the results of the local government elections were bad.

The senior vice president of PML-N said the organisational work was not being done properly at the lower level.

— PMLN DIGITAL (@pmlndigitalpk) September 1, 2023

“I will myself organise the party up to the union council level in the province,” she said, adding that leaders who had capabilities would be brought forward.

