Pakistan Pakistan May 9 attacks: PTI's Aon Abbas Buppi bids farewell to politics

Says May 9 to go down as a black spot in country's history

01 September,2023 06:59 pm

MULTAN (Dunya News) – PTI Senator Aon Abbas Buppi has left the party and politics, citing the May 9 mayhem as the reason behind his extreme decision.

In a video message released Friday, the PTI South Punjab president condemned the May 9 incident, saying the day would go down as a black spot in the history of Pakistan. He also said that Pakistan’s military and people were inseparable.

Buppi had served as the managing director of the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal.

Scores of PTI leaders have left the party and some of them have even bid farewell to politics for good, over the May 9 vandalism and arson against certain private and public properties as well as military installations, including the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and the Jinnah House in Lahore.

