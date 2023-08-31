IHC extends order barring LEAs from shifting Imaan Mazari out of Islamabad till Monday

Also extends orders for LEAs not to arrest Mazari in any incident happened after August 20

31 August,2023

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court on Thursday extended the order barring law enforcement agencies (LEAs) from shifting human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari out of the Islamabad capital territory until Monday.

Justice Mianhul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing of the cases filed by Imaan Mazari seeking protective bail and details of cases registered against her. Officials of the Ministry of Interior appeared before the court.

The court ordered the interior secretary, IG Islamabad and FIA not to move Mazari out of Islamabad. IHC Justice Aurangzeb also extended orders for the LEAs not to arrest Mazari in any incident happened after August 20.

The court ordered the interior secretary to furnish details of cases registered against Mazari after getting information from provinces by Monday.

At the beginning of the hearing, the interior ministry officials told the court that a case had been registered against Mazari in Islamabad. They said the federal government could not dictate the provinces in such matters. Assistant attorney general sought some time to furnish details of cases against Mazari.

Mazari's lawyer Salman Akram Raja said they were afraid that she will be arrested again from outside Adiala Jail. The court inquired from the acting attorney general that what were the instructions conveyed to the Ministry of Interior?

The court asked the assistant attorney general to inform the interior secretary about the court order in Mazari’s case. Later, the court adjourned further hearing of the case till Monday.