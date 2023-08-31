LHC orders NAB to produce Parvez Elahi at 2pm

Disagrees with the argument that a division bench should hear the matter

31 August,2023 11:43 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered the NAB to produce Chaudhry Parvez Elahi – the PTI president – by 2pm, as it was hearing a petition against his arrest.

During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor said they wanted to submit a detailed reply to which Justice Amjad Rafique observed the court would order his release in that case and they [NAB] could present the reply.

However, the prosecutor argued that the arrest was according to the law. But Justice Rafique remarked that warrants were issued despite a court order.

The counsel for NAB pleaded that they neither received the court order nor notice, adding that the case was related to the anti-graft body; therefore, a division bench was required to hear the matter.

But the judge disagreed with the contention and adjourned the hearing till 2pm while directing the authorities concerned to ensure Elahi’s presence.

On the other hand, the lawyer representing the petitioner argued that the court should order the production of his client and declare the NAB warrants illegal as it had the authority to grant bail after his release.





