Traders on strike over inflated electricity bills

Traders on strike over inflated electricity bills

All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran says the rate of taxes imposed on commercial establishments is highest

31 August,2023 11:10 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran announced a shutter-down strike across the country on Thursday over the issue of inflated electricity bills.

In this connection, Ajmal Baloch – who is the president of All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran – said the rate of taxes imposed on the commercial bills was the highest, adding that the traders would keep their businesses closed on Thursday.

On the other hand, protests are being held against the rising electricity tariff as people set the bills on fire to express their anger.

Jamaat-i-Islami has already given a countrywide strike call for Saturday (September 2).

