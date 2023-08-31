Country heading towards civil disobedience: Sheikh Rashid

Says no one knows when the elections will be held

31 August,2023 12:18 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Thursday the country was heading towards civil disobedience.

Using microblogging website X, the senior politician said no one knew when the elections would be held.

Rashid said the 13 parties which had plunged the country into a sea of economic problems were now trying to be a part of the protest by shedding crocodile tears.

He said the caretaker finance minister had also said that financial crisis was worsening and 240 million people were at the mercy of the IMF.

Without political stability, economic and financial stability could not be achieved, he added.

He said Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb had said that 2023 was the darkest year in terms of implementation on the constitution and laws, and his remarks stated much in a few words.

The AML head further said they (former ruling coalition partners) allowed to export sugar at Rs85 (per kg) and were now going to import sugar at Rs220 (per kg).

For 75 years, sugar mafia and flour mafia had robbed the poor and achieved their nefarious motives.

A day earlier, Rashid deplored that the 16-month rule of the 13 “incompetent” parties was the cause of ruination of Pakistan’s economy.

Taking to social media website X, formerly Twitter, the ex-minister wrote on Wednesday that inflation had gone sky-high. Electricity bills have doubled. Soon, the IMF will withdraw support.