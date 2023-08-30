Six-member Balochistan caretaker cabinet takes oath

Pakistan Pakistan Six-member Balochistan caretaker cabinet takes oath

Six-member Balochistan caretaker cabinet takes oath

30 August,2023 11:32 pm

QUETTA (Dunay News) – Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Wednesday administered the oath to six members of the caretaker cabinet in second phase for setting up of the provincial cabinet.

Those who took oath today include Dr Amir Muhammad Khan Jogaizai, Amanullah Kanrani, Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani, Sheikh Mehmoodul-Hassan, Sardar Ijaz Khan and Asifur Rehman.

The oath taking ceremony was attended by Caretaker Chief Minister Ali Mardan Domki and other provincial ministers. With the addition of new members, the number of caretaker ministers of Balochistan has reached 11, while three secretaries are also included in the cabinet.

Earlier, new members of Balochistan caretaker cabinet took oath in the first phase. The caretaker cabinet members of Balochistan who took oath include Capt (Retd) Zubair Jamali, Prince Ahmed Ali, Amjad Rasheed, Abdul Qadir Baloch and Jan Achakzai.

