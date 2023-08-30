PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh arrested in Karachi

30 August,2023 05:37 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter president Haleem Adil Sheikh was apprehended by police outside the Sindh High Court on Wednesday.

The arrest of Sheikh comes amid allegations of his involvement in the violent protests that erupted following the arrest of PTI chairman on May 9.

Sheikh, along with several other PTI politicians in the province, had reportedly been taken part in the demonstrations on May 9.

Speaking to reporters just before his arrest, the senior PTI leader denied the charges against him, stating that false cases had been concocted.

Sheikh also raised questions about the selective nature of the arrests, pointing out that Aftab Siddiqui, another individual implicated in the case, managed to evade arrest by holding a press conference. He questioned the motives behind the arrests related to the May 9 riots.

Sheikh asserted that he and his colleagues were being targeted out of political vengeance, emphasising his role in exposing corruption within the Pakistan People's Party.

The PTI leader lamented what he perceived as a violation of the constitution and the rule of law by the ruling authorities.

Following the unrest in May, a provincial high court bench had granted a temporary stay preventing the police from arresting Sheikh until May 19, based on a plea filed by his son fearing a potential arrest.