Saudi crown prince likely to pay short visit to Pakistan on Sept 10

During visit, MBS will meet PM Kakar, COAS Asim Munir

30 August,2023 01:57 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) is expected to pay a short visit to Pakistan in the second week of September.

According to diplomatic sources, the Saudi crown prince will leave for Pakistan in the first phase of his visit. He will reach India in the second phase of his visit. Muhammad bin Salman is expected to arrive in Pakistan on September 10.

The possible visit of the Saudi Crown Prince to Pakistan will be for four to six hours. After staying in Pakistan for a few hours, the Saudi Crown Prince will leave for India.

The Saudi crown prince will arrive in India after the 18th G20 summit. The 18th G20 summit will be held in Delhi from September 9-10. Mohammed bin Salman will arrive in India on September 11.

During his visit to Pakistan, Salman will meet with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar. MBS is also expected to meet with the Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir.

During the meetings, discussion will be held to strengthen Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations and defence ties. Joint exercises of armed forces will also be discussed during the meetings. The establishment of an oil refinery in Pakistan by Saudi Arabia will also come under consideration during these huddles.