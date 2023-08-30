13 incompetent parties responsible for economic disaster, says Rashid

"Inflation has gone sky-high. Electricity bills have doubled. Soon, the IMF will withdraw support"

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Awami Muslim League leader and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed says the 16-month rule of the 13 “incompetent” parties is the cause of ruination of Pakistan’s economy.

Taking to social media website X, formerly Twitter, the ex-minister wrote on Wednesday that inflation had gone sky-high. Electricity bills have doubled. Soon, the IMF will withdraw support.

مہنگائی بھی بڑھ گئی بجلی کا بل بھی دگنا ہوگیا ہےاور بلآخر IMF بھی روٹھ جائے گی سارا کام 16مہینے میں اپنے کیسز ختم کرانے اور سارے فائدے اٹھانے میں لگایا اب 8دن کی نگران حکومت پر سارا ملبہ گرایا جا رہا ہے جس کا اس میں کوئی کردار نہیں الیکشن کمیشن نے حلقہ بندیوں کا شیڈول پہلے جاری… — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) August 30, 2023

Rashid wondered that the Election Commission of Pakistan released the schedule of demarcation of constituencies first and called the political parties later for consultation.

The former minister said the masses were not a political party, they were a symbol of stability and security of the country.

To Rashid, the problem is more economic than political. “Inflation and electricity have become a matter of survival. Neither the kitchen is running nor the factory nor the shop [due to inflation],” he concluded.



