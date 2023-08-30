Politicians from Balochistan call on PM Kakar

30 August,2023 05:45 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A delegation of political leaders from Balochistan province on called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Tuesday.

The delegation comprised Sardar Aslam Bazenjo, Mir Khalid Lango, Mir Asim Kurd Gello and Mir Waleed Bazenjo.

The members of the delegation appreciated the prime minister for the steps taken for promotion of interfaith harmony in the country as well as for the economic revival.

