Pakistan Pakistan ECP seeks removal of KP chief secretary

Writes to Establishment Division to appoint an impartial officer

30 August,2023 12:06 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday ordered the immediate replacement of Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The secretary of the Election Commission penned a letter to the Secretary Establishment, stating that the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is not impartial and that his performance has been unsatisfactory.

The commission has requested the appointment of a non-partisan and apolitical officer to ensure fair and transparent elections.

It has therefore directed the quick removal of CS Nadeem Chaudhary from the top administrative position.

Earlier, the caretaker federal government on Monday reshuffled top bureaucrats ahead of elections in the country.

Babar Hayat Tarar (BS-22) has been appointed as secretary for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Hasan Mahmood Youafzai as additional secretary for Petroleum Division, Asad Rehman Gillani as secretary incharge for Industries and Production Division while Muhammad Asad Islam would take charge as additional secretary for Industries and Production Division.

Farhan Aziz Khawaja has been appointed as director general of Civil Services Academy, Lahore, Muhammad Hasan Iqbal as additional secretary for Maritime Affairs Division.

Salahuddin Khan has been appointed as commandant of National Police Academy while Nadeem Mehboob has been made special secretary for Interior Division.

Meanwhile, Zahoor Ahmed and Muhammad Zubair Asghar Qureshi has been directed to report to the Establishment Division.