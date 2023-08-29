AJK PM suspends notification of increase in electricity prices

29 August,2023 08:14 pm

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) - The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar and ministers on Tuesday announced that Prime Minister Anwarul Haq decided to suspend the increase in electricity prices.

During a joint press conference in Muzaffarabad, Latif Akbar, Mian Abdul Waheed, Dewan Ali Khan Chughtai, Sardar Javed Ayub, Chaudhry Muhammad Rasheed, and Nisar Abbasi discussed several important issues.

The ministers clarified that there has been no increase in flour prices.

PM Chaudhry Anwarul Haq has also suspended the notification for the increase in electricity prices, ensuring that bills will be collected at the previous tariff.

Mian Abdul Waheed emphasised that AJK Prime Minister is diligently working day and night to address the issues faced by the people. He mentioned that Wapda is prepared to construct water bodies in Muzaffarabad, and the government views peaceful protests as a part of democracy.

The ministers expressed faith that the efforts of the prime minister will yield positive outcomes for the people in the near future.

Dewan Ali Khan highlighted that PM Chaudhry Anwarul Haq has firmly rejected any increase in flour prices and is actively establishing a system involving local representatives to fight flour theft. Additionally, the Prime Minister has raised the issue of supplying locally generated electricity to Azad Kashmir.