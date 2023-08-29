JI moves SC for timely elections

29 August,2023 05:29 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Jamaat-i-Islami on Tuesday also filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking general elections in the country within 90 days after dissolution of the National Assembly.

JI leader Liaquat Baloch filed the petition through his lawyer.

In the petition, the apex court was requested to issue order for holding general elections in the country within 90 days as per the constitution.

The court was further requested to order the Election Commission of Pakistan to issue election schedule, and relevant institutions must be directed to assist the commission in holding elections in the country.

The federal government, ECP and caretaker provincial governments made respondents in the petition.

On Monday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf approached the Supreme Court to seek a direction for President Dr Arif Alvi to announce a date for holding the general elections within 90 days of the dissolution of the National Assembly.

