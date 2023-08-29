Three rescued from midair stranded chairlift in Chitral

The incident occurred due to the breakage of one of the ropes of the chairlift

29 August,2023 05:14 pm

PESHAWAR (APP) – A team of rescue officials on Tuesday successfully rescued three people stranded midair in a chairlift that went out of function in the Koragh area of Upper Chitral.

Rescue 1122 Upper Chitral spokesperson Bilal Ahmad Faizi said the rescue team received information that three people have been stranded in a malfunctioning chairlift in Koragh.

The disaster management team reached the site and started the rescue operation; he said adding that the team members approached the chairlift through a railing made up of a big steel ring.

After reaching the stranded chairlift, he said the chairlift was tied with another rope and pulled towards the other end of the river. When the chairlift reached the other side, all the three stranded people were evacuated safely.

Faizi said the rescue operation continued for 45 minutes adding that the rescued people were coming from Kahgeer to the Booni area. The incident, he said occurred due to the breakage of one of the ropes of the chairlift.

The incident comes days after eight people were rescued from a cable car in Battagram after hours long operation, supported by the Pakistan Army.

