Suspension of PTI chief's sentence by IHC irks Shehbaz

“It is a cause of concern for the judicial system if everyone knows what the decision will be”

29 August,2023 03:32 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday the PTI chairman's sentence in the Toshakhana case had been suspended but not ended.

Taking to social media website X, formerly Twitter, on suspension of PTI chief’s sentence by the Islamabad High Court in the Toshakhana case, the ex-premier wrote that the goodwill messages of "good to see you" and "wishing you good luck" by the chief justice sent a signal to the IHC.

“It is a cause of concern for the judicial system if everyone knows what the decision will be,” he added.

He said the subordinate court would act accordingly after receiving a clear message from the Supreme Court.

The PML-N leader claimed that a monitoring judge was appointed to ensure the [implementation of] sentence of Nawaz Sharif. In this case, the chief justice himself became a monitoring judge to save the “blue eyed” person, Shehbaz continued.

He called it [suspension of PTI chief’s sentence] a black chapter in the judicial history of the country.

The PML-N leader rejected the “partisan judicial system” which is powerless in front of a person who sold the watch with the impression of holy Kaaba. If thieves and terrorists are facilitated, how a common man will get justice, he maintained.