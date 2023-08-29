Rashid holds Shehbaz responsible for all afflictions befall nation

The man who used to say he would sell his clothes to give relief to the poor has fled to London

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Awami Muslim League chief and former federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that the man who boasted of giving relief to the poor by selling his clothes has fled to London after plunging them in agony.

In his message on the social networking website X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, he wrote that earlier they claimed credit of the agreement with the IMF (International Monetary Fund) saying it was the result of Bilawal's more than 50 foreign visits. Shehbaz Sharif used to say that he met the IMF head thrice to conclude the deal, he added.

“And now, he [Shehbaz] says that he doesn’t know what’s going on with the poor in Pakistan,” Rashid wrote.

“This is the same Shehbaz Sharif who used to talk about giving relief to the poor by selling his clothes and free distribution of flour and sugar. But he has fled to London by putting the public in trouble, [but not before] closing all his NAB and money laundering cases,” he continued.

Rashid said [ex-finance minister] Ishaq Dar who boasted that he would depreciate dollar below 200 rupees has also reunited with his guru [master] in London.

He said that electricity bills of the masses be paid from Rs100 million given to each parliamentarian by Shehbaz Sharif in the name of development works. They remained in power for 16 months and are responsible for all the afflictions befell the nation, but blaming the caretakers, he stated.

“Now they are shedding crocodile’s tears. The contracts signed by the PML-N with the IPPs were based on the use of imported fuel for electricity generation. It set up a [coal-powered] plant in Sahiwal [in 2017 that’s using local coal] and the nation is paying its price even today,” the former minister noted.

“We are not using electricity, but paying the manufacturers under the contract by robbing the poor through bills,” Rashid concluded.