Corruption case: Parvez Elahi to be produced in court today

Pakistan

NAB Lahore team will present the former Punjab CM in court

29 August,2023 11:07 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi will be produced in the court today after completion of his physical remand in a case pertaining to alleged corruption worth billions of rupees in development projects.

The investigation team of NAB Lahore will present the former Punjab chief minister Elahi before the court. The court had sought a report from the investigation officer about the investigations made so far.

It merits mentioning here that Elahi is accused of committing corruption worth billions of rupees in development projects. A co-accused of former Punjab CM Sohail Asghar Awan will also be produced in the court.