Pakistan Pakistan PM Kakar to leave for Kenya on three-day official visit next month

Caretaker cabinet members, advisers and special assistants will also accompany the PM

29 August,2023 11:00 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will visit Kenya in September first week following invitation extended by the Kenyan President.

Caretaker cabinet members, advisers and special assistants will also accompany the PM on a three-day visit.

According to officials, relations between Kenya and Pakistan, trade issues and bilateral cooperation will be discussed while trade and investment opportunities, agreements and memorandums of understanding will also be signed.

