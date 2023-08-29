Election agenda: PPP delegation meets EC officials today

Pakistan Pakistan Election agenda: PPP delegation meets EC officials today

The delegation will demand elections in 90 days

29 August,2023 08:31 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan People's Party delegation will meet the Election Commission officials today (Tuesday) to discuss the upcoming elections.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has given clear instructions to the delegation to demand elections in 90 days.

The seven-member delegation comprising Nayyar Bukhari, Naveed Qamar, Faisal Karim Kundi, Farooq Naik, Sherry Rehman, Murad Ali Shah and Taj Haider will have consultation with the EC officials.

The delegation will present their view point on the elections.

It is to be noted that the EC has started consultation with the political parties to discuss the elections schedule.

