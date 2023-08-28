Punjab govt increases stamp duty by up to 10pc

28 August,2023

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has increased the stamp duty by up to 10 percent, putting an additional burden on public.

The price of a stamp paper used for affidavit has been increased from Rs100 to Rs300 while stamp duty for sale of immovable property has been increased from Rs1,200 to Rs3,000.

The stamp duty for agreements of up to Rs500,000 has also been surged to Rs3,000 from previous rate of Rs1,200.

The stamp paper fee for divorce has also be increased from Rs100 to Rs1,000. The government would collect additional amount of Rs4.21 billion by increase the stamp duty.

Sources at the Board of Revenue said minutes for a meeting held to issue an ordinance for amendment to Schedule 1 had been released.

