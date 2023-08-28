Imaan Mazari arrested soon after leaving jail in another case

Earlier in the day, Mazari and Ali Wazir were granted bail in the matter relating to sedition

28 August,2023 03:46 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Human rights activist Imaan Mazari – daughter Shireen Mazari who had earlier announced leaving PTI and politics forever after the May 9 violence – was arrested again on Monday as she left the Adiala jail after obtaining bail in a case containing threat, incitement and sedition charges.

Mazari was arrested from outside the prison in another case registered with the Barakahu Police Station in which she has been accused levelling allegations against the sensitive organisations.

Commonly known as Adiala jail after the area in which it is located, the prison is officially named as the Central Jail Rawalpindi.

Earlier in the day, an anti-terrorism court of Islamabad accepted the bail application of Ali Wazir, a leader of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) and Mazari for surety bonds of Rs30,000 each.

On Aug 24, the court had sent them to the prison on a 14-day judicial remand.

Two first information reports (FIRs) were filed against Imaan and Wazir with the Tarnol Police Station and the Counter-Terrorism Department Police Station, following a PTM rally in the federal capital. They were charged with sedition, obstructing government officials from performing their duties, and causing damage to public property.



