ATC grants post-arrest bail to Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir in treason case

Pakistan Pakistan ATC grants post-arrest bail to Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir in treason case

ATC judge Abul Hasnaat conducts hearing of Mazari, Wazir's post-arrest bail pleas

28 August,2023 12:18 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - An anti-terrorism court of Islamabad accepted the bail application of Ali Wazir, the leader of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement and human rights activist Imaan Mazari in threat, incitement and sedition case.

ATC judge Abul Hasnaat Zulqarnain conducted hearing of Imaan Mazari and Ali Wazir's post-arrest bail pleas. Prosecutor Raja Naveed, Shireen Mazari and lawyer Safai appeared in the court. The court accepted the request of Imaan Mazari and Ali Wazir for bail on Rs30,000 surety bonds each. During the hearing,

Prosecutor Raja Naveed said more than a thousand people were present in Mazari's rally. The USB report of Mazari's speech had not been issued as yet. He said forensics of the event would be done. The prosecutor read out the script of Mazari's speech in the court.

It should be noted that on August 24, the anti-terrorism court of Islamabad had sent Mazari and Wazir to Adiala Jail on judicial remand on charges of sedition, threatening and incitement.

Also Read: Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir sent to jail on judicial remand

An Islamabad anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday remanded human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir to Adiala Jail for 14 days. This decision was made in connection with a sedition case related to a contentious speech against the state institutions.

On August 19, two first information reports (FIRs) were filed against Imaan and Wazir at the Tarnol police station and Counter-Terrorism Department police station, following a PTM rally in the federal capital. They were charged with sedition, obstructing government officials from performing their duties, and causing damage to public property.