LHC bench hearing bail petitions of Khadija Shah, Alia Hamza dissolved

The accused were arrested in connection with the May 9 incidents

28 August,2023 10:34 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court bench hearing the bail applications of Khadija Shah, Alia Hamza and others has been dissolved on Monday.

The accused were arrested in connection with the May 9 incidents.

The LHC bench comprising Justice Waheed Khan and Justice Sultan Tanveer was set to hear the bail application of the women including Khadija Shah and Alia Hamza and others.

Owing to dissolution of the bench, the bail applications of the accused women could not be heard.

The court adjourned the bail applications proceedings for an indefinite period.

