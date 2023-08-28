British High Commissioner calls on Asif Zardari

28 August,2023 04:48 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - British High Commissioner Jane Marriott and Deputy High Commissioner Sarah Mooney called on Pakistan People's Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, they discussed matters of mutual interest and regional issues during the meeting. They agreed to further strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

Asif Ali Zardari also appreciated the British government's efforts in helping the flood victims. The PPP leaders Sherry Rehman and Salim Mandviwala were present during the meeting.

