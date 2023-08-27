Asif criticises excessive rise in bills' prices, calls for relief for layman

Asif criticises excessive rise in bills’ prices, calls for relief for layman

27 August,2023 05:47 pm

SIALKOT (Dunya News) - Former federal defense minister Khawaja Asif also voiced his opinion regarding the ever increasing price of electricity.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader took to social networking site X and said thatthe limit of relief for consumers should be increased from 200 units to 300 units and for this the IMF should be approached.

He highlighted that the cost of more than Rs200 billion electricity from Azad Kashmir, FATA and Balochistan was not recovered and more than Rs650 billion electricity was stolen in the whole country while highlighting that 70 to 80 percent of electricity was stolen in big cities and markets.

As a result, he said, the common man faced the burden and the concession of free electricity in all government institutions above 17 grade should end.

Mr Asif stressed that the federal government was paying more than Rs900 billion to power sector to cover subsidy theft, underpayment and line losses mentioning that it could be used to provide cheap electricity to common consumers.