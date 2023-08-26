PM Kakar pledges to address irrigation issues and remove inter-provincial reservations in a timely manner

Also directs to complete ongoing water projects on time

26 August,2023 11:43 pm

QUETTA (Dunya News) - The Caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaarul Haq Kakar, on Saturday pledged to address irrigation issues and remove inter-provincial reservations in a timely manner.

Leading a review meeting on the progress of irrigation and water supply projects in Balochistan, PM Kakar highlighted the untapped agricultural potential of the province and emphasised the need to prioritise the provision of clean drinking water.

The projects were also discussed during the meeting.

Despite the challenging economic situation, the Caretaker Prime Minister promised full support for the construction of these projects. The removal of inter-provincial reservations on irrigation is a crucial step towards accelerating the country's development and strengthening the federation.

The caretaker PM Kakar directed the relevant authorities to complete the projects within the given deadlines. The federal ministers Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, Shahid Ashraf Tarar, and Sami Saeed, along with the Caretaker CM, Ali Mardan Domki, the provincial ministers of Balochistan, and senior officials, attended the meeting.