Six die as van plunges into ditch on Mansehra Motorway

Pakistan Pakistan Six die as van plunges into ditch on Mansehra Motorway

Six lost their lives while five injured after van plunged into ditch on Mansehra Motorway

26 August,2023 06:21 pm

MANSEHRA (Dunya News) - Six people, including women, lost their lives while five others suffered injuries after a van plunged into a ditch on Hathi Mira Motorway in Mansehra on Saturday.

The rescue control room dispatched four ambulances manned by medical technicians to the scene of the accident.

The vehicle was carrying 13 passengers at the time, out of whom five - two women among them - were injured. Six died in the accident.

The deceased included Abdul Raqib, Hassan Taj, Siddiqullah and Amanullah. The rescue team administered first aid and shifted the injured and deceased to the nearby Mansehra Hospital.