Pakistan wants long-term partnership with US: PM Kakar

Pakistan remained an old ally of America in fighting the war on terror, says Kakar

26 August,2023 01:32 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar said that Pakistan wants long-term strategic partnership with the United States (US).

The prime minister said that Pakistan has positive and constructive relations with the US.

He expressed these views during an interactive session with a delegation of students from Harvard, who are in Pakistan on a visit.

A number of topics came under discussion during the meeting on Saturday including the state of democracy, the economy, brain drain and the challenges being faced by Pakistan.

“It isn’t possible for any country to isolate itself from America if it wants to remain connected with research, development and technology globally,” the PM said, during his interaction with the students.

He was of the view that Pakistan remained an old ally of America in fighting the war on terror and we played an important role in the world peace.

Speaking to the students, the caretaker prime minister said that the democratic process is going on in Pakistan without any interval during last 15 years. “All three previous assemblies completed their tenure successfully,” Kakar said.

He added that democracy is the main guarantor of a strengthened parliament. According to the prime minister, the people of Pakistan have all the abilities to come out of the crises.

The students had also interacted with Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir yesterday at GHQ. The delegation included 38 students hailing from nine countries.

