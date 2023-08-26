High flood in Sutlej submerges dozens of villages

Water level was likely to increase further in next 10 to 12 hours at Head Ganda Singh Wala

VEHARI (Dunya News) - Water released by India in Sutlej River has entered Gunda Singh Wala.

According to details, the water level was likely to increase further in the next 10 to 12 hours at Head Ganda Singh Wala. There was also a high level of flood at Head Islam in the River Sutlej.

The inflow of water on Headwork Islam was more than 100,000 cusecs due to which thousands of acres of crops and low-lying settlements came underfloodwater and dozens of villages were submerged.

In Manchanabad, high flood at Ratika Patan caused havoc in the area. Flood torrents inundated more than 85 settlements severing connection of the villages with other parts of the country. People were confined to their homes.

Floodwater entered Government Girls Elementary School Akbar Mari Nihal forcing the administration to suspend educational activities at the academic institution.

According to Irrigation Department, flood torrents in Sutlej River washed away several dams in three tehsils of Bahawalpur.

At Head Melasi Siphon, water level rose to 124,000 cusecs due to which many villages came under water.

Pakistan Army was busy in relief activities in the low-lying areas of the Bahawalpur Division.

Army had set up free medical camp while conducting rescue operations. The personnel of the armed forces were also distributing free ration among flood victims.

Shifting of victims to safer places in Lodhran, Borewala and Head Sulaimanki was in progress. Medical camps have also been set up to prevent epidemics during floods.

