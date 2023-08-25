Nine injured in drain gas explosion at Karachi's Lasbela Chowk

Blast occurred near Edhi Foundation’s office

25 August,2023 05:52 pm

(Web Desk) - Nine people were injured and several shops were damaged in a gas explosion at Lasbela Chowk in Karachi on Friday.

The incident occurred on a drain where the shops were built. Officials concerned and eyewitnesses confirmed the explosion.

The blast led to the evacuation of residents in a nearby building.

According to officials from Rescue 1122, the explosion was caused by the accumulation of gas in the area, causing items from the shops to fall into the drain.

Lasbela Chowk is an important roundabout that connects the old and new parts of the city. The blast site is close to the office of the Edhi Foundation.

A large number of rescue workers swiftly responded to the incident and shifted the injured to hospital. They also helped people move to the adjacent building.

Later, the authorities launched an investigation.