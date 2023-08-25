PMD forecasts rain for various parts of country

25 August,2023 04:35 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast rain-wind/thundershower for Potohar region, Islamabad, Upper and Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

Heavy falls may also occur at isolated places in Potohar region, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Upper Punjab during the period.

Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.

According to the synoptic Situation, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating in upper parts of the country. A westerly wave has started affecting upper and central parts.

During the past 24 hours, hot and very humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. Turbat remained the hottest place in the country with temperature surging up to 44°C.

