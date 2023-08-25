PM assures of all steps for progress of Gilgit Baltistan

Pakistan Pakistan PM assures of all steps for progress of Gilgit Baltistan

PM said government was taking all possible measures for resolving issues of Gilgit Baltistan.

25 August,2023 04:30 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar Thursday held a meeting with Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Gulbar Khan and discussed issues of mutual interest.

The chief minister congratulated the prime minister on assuming the office and expressed his best wishes for him.

Gilgit Baltistan had great potential for tourism which was not fully exploited, the prime minister said adding the government was taking all possible measures for resolving issues of Gilgit Baltistan and for progress of its people.

The chief minister invited the prime minister for a visit to Gilgit Baltistan and for addressing the assembly of the region.

While accepting the invitation, the PM said he would soon undertake the visit and would meet with the students of Gilgit Baltistan University. He said people of Gilgit Baltistan were very hospitable and he was a witness of it many times.

The chief minister informed the prime minister about the administrative issues of his region.

