Supreme Court adjourns Toshakhana case till IHC issues order

CJP earlier observed loopholes in sessions' court verdict

24 August,2023 05:25 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) on Thursday postponed the hearing on the petition challenging the sentence of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief in the Toshakhana case until the Islamabad High Court issues its order.

The Toshakhana case was heard by a three-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Atta Bandial.

It is praiseworthy that the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court is looking into the matter, and it would be better to let the High Court decide on this matter first, CJP Bandial remarked.

Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial asked if anyone from the Attorney General's Office was present. In today's order, the conditions of the PTI chief's detention would be questioned, and a report has been requested regarding the facilities provided to him.

Chairman PTI's lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa stated that he had presented arguments before the High Court, and now his arguments have been heard.

It is expected that the High Court will decide on his points.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail inquired about the outcome of the High Court's action, to which the Chief Justice of Pakistan praised the system, where the High Court makes the initial decision before the Supreme Court.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail suggested not to criticise the judges of the Islamabad High Court.

Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial remarked that judges are often criticised in the media, but they will continue to make decisions based on their duty under the constitution and law.

The Supreme Court adjourned the hearing on the petition until the order of the Islamabad High Court. Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court has also adjourned the hearing of the Toshakhana case until tomorrow, and the lawyers of the Election Commission will continue their arguments tomorrow.

It should be noted that during the hearing of the PTI Chairman's sentence and the case of no confidence against the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court, the Chief Justice of Pakistan also remarked that the trial court's decision was prima facie incorrect.