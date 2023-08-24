Pakistan, India decide to reshuffle high commissioners

Pakistan, India decide to reshuffle high commissioners

24 August,2023 05:28 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan and India have decided to change their respective diplomats in each other’s countries.

According to diplomatic sources, Pakistan has decided to appoint Saad Ahmed Waraich, a senior official of the Foreign Office as the new high commissioner in India.

Waraich is currently serving as the Director General for Iran, Afghanistan and Turkey in the Foreign Office.

Sources said that the neighboring country India had also finalised the name of its new chief of affairs for Pakistan.

Diplomatic sources say that the exchange of visas of diplomats between Pakistan and India has also been started.

