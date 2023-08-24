PTI chairman moves LHC against cancellation of interim bails

Two-member LHC bench will hear PTI chairman’s petitions today at 11 am

24 August,2023 09:56 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The PTI chairman and former prime minister on Thursday challenged in the Lahore High Court (LHC) the cancellation of his interim bails in seven cases, including the Jinnah House attack case.

The registrar's office has objected to PTI chairman’s petitions for not affixing certified copies of documents. A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court will hear the petitions of PTI chairman today at 11 am.

The PTI chairman has challenged cancellation of his interim bails through his lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar.

The petition stated that the PTI chairman was being victimised and the cases were politically-motivated. The petitioner was sentenced in the Toshakhana case on August 5 ignoring the facts. Immediately after announcement of the punishment, the police arrested the petitioner.

The petitioner has sought court order for hearing of his interim bail pleas on merit by the relevant court. It may be recalled that the anti-terrorism court had rejected bail pleas of PTI chairman in the May 9 cases.