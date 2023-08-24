ATC allows Lahore Police to investigate chairman PTI in Jinnah House arson case

ATC allows Lahore Police to investigate chairman PTI in Jinnah House arson case

Investigation police filed a request for arrest and investigation of former premier

24 August,2023 09:10 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Anti-Terrorism Court allowed Lahore police to investigate and arrest chairman PTI in the Jinnah House arson case.

Investigation police filed a request for arrest and investigation of former premier in Attock Jail.

The ATC judge, Ijaz Ahmad Buttar accepting the request allowed police to arrest and investigate chairman PTI in jail.

Police pleaded that PTI head had been awarded sentence under the Election Act and he is imprisoned in Attock jail.

The former premier had been booked by the Sarwar Road police.

