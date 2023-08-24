PMD predicts rain in various parts of country

Pakistan Pakistan PMD predicts rain in various parts of country

Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.

24 August,2023 08:14 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thundershower in Pothohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

Heavy falls may also occur at isolated places in the Pothohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and upper Punjab during the period.

Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.

As per the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating in upper parts of the country. A westerly wave has started affecting the upper and central parts.

During the past 24 hours, hot and very humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. Bannu remained the hottest place in the country with temperature surging up to 43°C.

