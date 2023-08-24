PTI delegation to meet ECP officials for consultations on electoral procedures

24 August,2023 08:13 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has accepted the invitation of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding consultations on electoral procedures, Dunya News reported.

According to sources the Election Commission Secretary has officially invited the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for discussions on electoral procedures. The PTI delegation will hold meeting with ECP officials today (Thursday) at 2:00pm.

The PTI delegation comprising Barrister Ali Zafar, Ali Gohar and Umair Niazi will meet ECP officials.

