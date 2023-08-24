In-focus

US envoy calls on Jalil Abbas Jilani

Jilani and US envoy exchanged views on state of bilateral relations.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome called on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani here on Wednesday and discussed matters relating to mutual interests.

During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged views on state of bilateral relations and noted the positive track of bilateral relations.

They also agreed to deepen economic cooperation and security cooperation.
 

