US envoy calls on Jalil Abbas Jilani

24 August,2023 06:16 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome called on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani here on Wednesday and discussed matters relating to mutual interests.

During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged views on state of bilateral relations and noted the positive track of bilateral relations.

They also agreed to deepen economic cooperation and security cooperation.

