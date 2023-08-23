Peaceful transfer of power is Kakar's top priority

“Cooperation of the business community is needed to deal with the economic challenges,” Kakar said

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar has said that the peaceful transfer of power is his first priority.

Addressing noted business personalities here on Wednesday, he said that the country was facing unemployment, inflation and food shortage. “Cooperation of the business community is needed to deal with the economic challenges,” the caretaker PM added.

Kakar urged the business community to play a role in the promotion of technical training in the country. “We will listen to the problems being faced by the business community and try our best to solve them. And the business people should listen to the government [and cooperate with it,” he continued.

Himself a Baloch, Kakar said that Balochistan is rich in precious minerals and natural resources. “We have mineral reserves worth more than six trillion dollars.”

He said “250 million people are disappointed. The foreign exchange earned through human resources is key to the development of the country.”

The caretaker premier admitted that the people were disappointed and leaving the country. “Why are we taking negative view of everything,” he asked candidly.

He said the business people are respectable as our prophet was also a businessman.

“The blessings that a person gets are not for an individual, they are for sharing. It is the way of Prophet Ibrahim to share blessings,” he continued.

The caretaker prime minister said that he would be available to around the clock to solve the problems of the business community. “Mere sloganeering cannot bring prosperity. Serious thinking is needed to achieve goals and get answers to serious questions.”

Kakar said short- and long-term projects would be implemented.

“Our mandate is very limited. We will carry out our duties till the new parliament is elected. The caretaker government is taking steps to fulfil international agreements and transparent elections,” the caretaker premier concluded.



