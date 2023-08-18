Kakar to chair first meeting of caretaker federal cabinet today

Pakistan Pakistan Kakar to chair first meeting of caretaker federal cabinet today

Overall economic and law and order situation in the country will be reviewed during the meeting.

18 August,2023 04:37 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has summoned the first meeting of caretaker federal cabinet to be held today (Friday), Dunya News reported.

The caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will preside over the newly-appointed caretaker federal cabinet meeting to be held at the Prime Minister’s office.

According to sources, the overall economic and law and order situation in the country will be reviewed during the meeting.

