Pakistan Pakistan Land acquisition for Dasu hydropower project completed: Wapda chairman

Says the construction pace to further accelerate on Dasu project

23 August,2023 09:15 am

(Web Desk) - Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) has said that the pace of construction work will be further accelerated on Dasu Hydropower Project, as long-delayed process of land acquisition has substantially been completed.

The Chairman expressed these views during his visit to Dasu Hydropower Project today. Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman said that the issue of acquiring the land was the major obstacle in the way to speedy implementation of the project. He appreciated the efforts made by the project management and the support rendered by the district administration and the provincial government to resolve this issue.

The Chairman had a detailed visit of the starter dam and the under-ground power house of the project. During a briefing by the GM/PD and the Project Managers of the Consultants and the Contractors, the Chairman was briefed that the river diversion system functioning satisfactorily during the recent high-flow season.

A 1.3 Km-long left bank flushing tunnel has also been temporarily opened last week for the traffic to bypass main dam site and facilitate excavation of the dam abutment at the left bank as well. Excavation of the intake, power house, tail race tunnel, surge chamber and transformers cavern is also in progress.

The 4320 MW-Dasu Hydropower Project is planned to be completed in two stages. The under construction 2160 MW-Stage-I will start electricity generation in 2026.

Earlier, the Chairman also visited Diamer Basha Dam Project to review construction activities on the key sites. CEO Diamer Basha Dam, the GM, and representatives of the Consultants and the Contractors were also present on the occasion. The Chairman was briefed that the construction activities are being carried out simultaneously on 10 sites of the main works, which include permanent bridge, diversion tunnel, left and right abutments and low level outlets. The Chairman directed the project team to complete river diversion phase-1 by November this year as per the schedule.

Diamer Basha Dam Project is scheduled for completion in 2027-28. The Dam will have a gross water storage of 8.1 MAF to irrigate 1.23 million acres of additional land. Installed power generation capacity of the project stands at 4500 MW.

