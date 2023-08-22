Sindh caretaker government cancels transfers and postings in irrigation department

Sindh caretaker government cancels transfers and postings in irrigation department

Orders cancelled on directions of caretaker CM Justice (R) Maqbool Baqir

22 August,2023 06:09 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) -Transfer and posting orders in Sindh were canceled on the directions of caretaker Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqir.

According to the spokesperson of the Sindh Chief Minister's office, the orders issued by the Irrigation Department on August 21, 2023 have been cancelled.

As per the details, the additional charge of Assistant Executive Engineer in the Jati Drainage Sub-Division has been withdrawn.

According to the spokesman, Executive Engineer Bil Ram was given the charge of Deputy Director Flood Project Karachi, which has also been cancelled. Meanwhiel, Executive Engineer Tubewell Division Hala's charge has also been cancelled.

The charge of Executive Engineer Naseer Division Hyderabad was also withdrawn from Arif Memon, the additional charge of Executive Engineer of Sajawal was also cancelled.

According to the spokesman, Vijay Kumar was given the charge of Executive Engineer, Southern Division, Dadu, which was also cancelled.