Pakistan Pakistan BISE announces class nine results

22 August,2023 11:20 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - All the education boards of Punjab announced the annual result of class nine on Tuesday.

As many as 2,95121 students were enrolled in the Lahore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) exams for class nine.

The passing percentage was 49.60 pc, said the BISE officials.

All the results have been uploaded on the BISE’s website.

The students can also get their result by sending the roll number to 80029.

