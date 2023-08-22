74 schools closed in Pakpattan amid flood in Sutlej
District administration also set up 6 camps for the displaced people
PAKPATTAN (Dunya News) - As many as 74 schools were shut down by the education department amid the fear of flood in River Sutlej.
According to details, 51 schools were closed in Pakpattan while education activities were put on halt in 23 schools in Arifwala.
The district administration has also set up 6 camps for the displaced people keeping in view the increasing water level in Sutlej.
The relief camps were established in Pir Ghani, Malik Bahawal, Malik-e-Taro, Beli Dilawar, Tibi Lal Baig and Noora Rath areas.