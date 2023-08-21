SC says cases related to debt be taken to relevant forum

Pakistan Pakistan SC says cases related to debt be taken to relevant forum

The apex court is already burdened with cases, says a judge

21 August,2023 06:01 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Supreme Court of Pakistan's Justice Athar Minallah remarked on Monday that the cases related to debt should be taken to the relevant forum.

The top court made this remark while hearing a case related to borrowing money beyond the constitutional limit. The bench was headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

During the hearing, the lawyer of the petitioner, Dr Zubair, took a stand that the constitutional petition related to excessive borrowing in the country was filed in 2020 and the parties in the case - Hafeez Sheikh and Raza Baqir - had fled.

The chief justice remarked during the hearing that the case was that the Debt Limitation Act, 2005 had not been implemented. The lawyer replied that the governments had violated the constitution by taking excessive loans.

Justice Minallah remarked that the Supreme Court had more important cases to deal with and the country was facing serious economic problems.

The CJ said the point raised by lawyer was valid while raising a question that why was so much debt taken in the country? "Go to the website of State Bank and see how many loans have been taken annually from 1947 to date."

Justice Manullah, speaking to the petitioner's lawyer, said the proposals you had given should be given to the federal government as it's a relevant forum for the purpose.